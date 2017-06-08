Mamta Kulkarni Declared Absconder In Drug Case!

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 8 . 2017
Mamta Kulkarni
Mamta Kulkarni

As per reports, the sessions court in Thane recently declared Mamta Kulkarni and boyfriend Vicky Goswami as absconders in the drug haul case in Mumbai. According to Indian Express, the court allegedly found them as the main accused in the Rs 2000 crore ephedrine drug haul case and declared them as the ‘Proclaimed Offenders’. Reports suggest that the peddlers revealed that the source of the drug was Avon Lifescience Pvt Ltd. in Solapur, which is reportedly owned by Goswami. After a year of investigation, the police found out that Ephedrine was being diverted from Avon Life science to a Kenya-based drug cartel where it was used to make party-drug Methamphetamine.

