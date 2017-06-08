OMG! Dr. Mashoor Gulati AKA Sunil Grover Is Back!

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 8 . 2017
Sunil Grover

It’s happening, you guys! Sunil Grover is returning to the screen with your favourite Dr. Mashoor Gulati. He will not only reprise the popular character, but will also helm a full episode himself. How, you ask?

Well, it so happened that for Salman Khan‘s Tubelight promotions, Sony channel decided to air a special show – Super Night With Tubelight – instead of inviting him on The Kapil Sharma Show. Also, according to reports, if Sunil is able to handle the show on his own level and manages to garner decent viewers’ rating, Sony TV might scrap TKSS and launch a new show with Sunil.

Your thoughts?

4
