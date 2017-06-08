This Popular TV Couple Has Moved To A Hotel – Here’s Why!

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the top favourite contestants of Nach Baliye 8, and also made it to the final 4 jodis of this season. They are a hardworking duo and always willing to go the extra length – which is quite evident in their performances.

They proved their diligence yet again! Shoaib has a hectic work schedule, juggling the shoot of his show Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, followed by dance rehearsals which sometimes continue till as late as 4 AM.  have moved to a hotel. Since he was spending a lot of time travelling from one shoot to another, the couple decided to move into a hotel for a few days so that they can be on time for their commitments and also catch some rest. Moreover, Shoaib’s rozas are also going on!

Now that’s some serious commitment towards work, right?!

