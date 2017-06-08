Priyanka Chopra Replaces The LBD With A Long Black Jumpsuit

Hrishitaa Sharma Jun . 8 . 2017
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

Trust Priyanka Chopra to replace our good old LBD for something even better! She was spotted at the airport in a long black jumpsuit and that changed everything! This classic number featured a buckle back, cut-out that looked hella’ good. PC also casually hung a printed cape over this foxy outfit and accessorised with a pair of black platform heels. She looked flawless as usual with a lovely glow on her face and matte pink lips.

Check out more images in the gallery below and we dare you not to fall in love with her all over again.

Priyanka Chopra

You did fall in love with her, didn’t you? Want a cool cape like hers?

