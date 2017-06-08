Rani Mukherjee’s Overall’s Are A Must-Have

Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukherjee was recently spotted wearing a basic jumpsuit and we’re still digging it. Well, even though it’s a plain, simple jumpsuit it was detailed with really cool leather straps. We absolutely love basics with details that set it apart from the rest. She styled this navy overalls with tan platform heels and a fringed tote in a similar hue.

With her hair left loose, she stacked some colourful beaded arm candy and finished her look with a thin tan belt. She looked good!

