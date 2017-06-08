Rumour Has It: Karishma Tanna Is Dating This TV Hottie

Divya Rao Jun . 8 . 2017
Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna had a super successful run in the Bigg Boss house and was in the news for her relationship with Upen Patel. The two had a great run but things turned sour and they broke up. We still don’t know why they’ve maintained their distance and have been mum about it.

If a report in Telechakkar is to be believed, Karishma has moved on and has found love again! This time, in TV actor Pearl V Puri. A friend of Tanna’s told Telechakkar,

Karishma and Pearl did not get to spend too much time together on the set, with the show wrapping up soon after she came onboard. But seems like they did find a connect. They kept on bumping each other and soon meeting over lunch and dinner, and before they knew a spark had ignited between them. Though too initial an affair it is, they are pretty much dating.

If this is true, the duo make for one good looking couple, don’t you think?!

Karishma Tanna
