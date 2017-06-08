Sushant Singh Rajput Opens Up On His Breakup With Ankita Lokhande

Divya Rao Jun . 8 . 2017
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were one of tellyville’s most loved couples but the two had a rather public breakup not too long ago. It is being reported that the two have moved on since then – Sushant is often linked with his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon, and Ankita’s growing closeness to Kushal Tandon have sparked off rumours.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, Sushant was asked if he has learnt anything from this previous relationship and the breakup that followed, and here’s what he said.

There is nothing to learn, absolutely nothing to learn. It is not that I have decided that if and when I get into a relationship, I will not discuss it with everybody, so that when the break up happens, it is not a public break up, but a private break up. See there is nothing to learn. One thing is for sure, I am doing something that I really like to do and having said that, I don’t have time to think what people think of me. And also, I don’t have an obsession for my future. So I don’t have to protect or earn a certain reputation. If you ask me a question in a nice way, I would answer you that question honestly. That’s about it. There is nothing to mince and not say or protect.

Says it like it is!

