We Don’t Want Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta Promotions To End

Sushant Singh Rajput

Back in December we alerted you of how Sushant Singh Rajput’s style game was going through a metamorphosis. But, honestly, we didn’t expect it to crescendo in the way it has for Raabta promotions. Urbane, easy and judiciously edgy, the outfits had us purring with delight. So, without further delay, let’s take you through them.

Exit John Varvatos jacket + Lost & Found Ria Dunn T-shirt + AG Jeans + Leather Crown sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Andrea Pompilio sweatshirt + Dsquared2 jeans + Ylati Footwear sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Moschino T-shirt + Iceberg jeans + Leather Crown sneakers HTC Los Angeles T-shirt + Ylati Footwear shoes (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Drifter knitwear + Neil Barrett jeans + Goran Horal shoes Faith Connexion shirt + Dsquared2 shirt + Kenneth Cole sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Tee Library T-shirt + Diesel jeans + Ylati Footwear sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Drifter muscle tee + Neil Barrett jeans + Ylati Footwear sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Raghavendra Rathore + Peter Non shoes (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) OAK T-shirt + Diesel jeans + Jimmy Choo sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Angelos Frentzos bomber jacket + Ylati Footwear sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) AMI Alexandre Mattiussi T-shirt and Ylati Footwear sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Haider Ackermann T-shirt + Ylati Footwear sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Canali suit + OFF-WHITE c/o VIRGIL ABLOH™ sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) OAK T-shirt + Ylati Footwear sneakers Giorgio Armani jacket + BLACKBARRETT by Neil Barrett T-shirt + Dsquared2 jeans + Leather Crown sneakers Angelos Frentzos T-shirt + Dsquared2 jeans + Leather Crown sneakers Barbour International T-shirt + Diesel jeans + Tod’s shoes (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Julius_7 T-shirt + Diesel jeans + Leather Crown sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Antar-Agni + Goran Horal (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Hugo Boss T-shirt + Leather Crown sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Andrea Pompilio jacket + Paul Smith trousers + O’Keeffe shoes (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Ben Taverniti™ Unravel Project T-shirt + Ylati Footwear sneakers Andrea Pompilio sweatshirt, shirt + Dsquared2 jeans + Leather Crown sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Lost & Found Ria Dunn T-shirt + Dsquared2 jeans + OFF-WHITE c/o VIRGIL ABLOH™ sneakers Angelos Frentzos T-shirt + Iceberg jeans + Leather Crown sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Corneliani T-shirt + Iceberg jeans + Leather Crown sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Andrea Pompilio T-shirt + Leather Crown sneakers John Varvatos T-shirt + G-Star RAW jeans + Tod’s sneakers Hugo Boss hoodie + G-Star RAW jeans + Leather Crown sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) The Rail T-shirt + Lost & Found Ria Dunn shoes Avant Toi T-shirt + Dsquared2 jeans + O’Keeffe sneakers (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani) Ermenegildo Zegna shirt, sneakers + Paul Smith trousers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Dsquared2 shirt + Paul Smith trousers + Ermenegildo Zegna sneakers Lost & Found Ria Dunn jacket + John Varvatos T-shirt + Goran Horal shoes (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Avant Toi jacket + Damir Doma T-shirt + Peter Non shoes (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Belstaff shirt, jeans + O’Keeffe boots (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)

Super stylish, isn’t it? Now, may I now prod you towards his feet? Cos’ all the looks were anchored by some A+ footwear. Don’t believe me — just see for yourself!

Exit Leather Crown sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Goran Horal shoes (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Ylati Footwear Zeus Black Snake Leather sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) OFF-WHITE c/o VIRGIL ABLOH™ Marble Print sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Ylati Footwear Sorrento sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Leather Crown LCB sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Leather Crown LC Classic sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) O’Keeffe sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Peter Non boots (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious) Leather Crown LC06 sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)

Now, I’m sure, you’re wondering who styled him for this press tour. Well, it was none other than the supremely talented duo of Vainglorious. They seem to have scoured the four corners of the Earth for him, ‘cos he sported some brands that are for those in the know — like Ben Taverniti™ Unravel Project, AMI Alexandre Mattiusi, Leather Crown, Damir Doma, Angelos Frentzos, Andrea Pompilio, Ylati Footwear, Goral Horal and so on — and definitely not available in India. And last but not least, we can’t get enough of the photos they post of styling credits on their Instagram account — they are nothing short of a first-class editorial.

Sushant Singh Rajput in Ben Taverniti™ Unravel Project

So, which one was your favourite look? Ours was the Canali suit one – so simple yet so perfect.

Pix: Viral Bhayani for MissMalini and Vainglorious

PS. Raabta hits the theatres tomorrow.