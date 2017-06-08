We Don’t Want Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta Promotions To End

Zina Tasreen Jun . 8 . 2017
Sushant Singh Rajput in Ylati Footwear (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Sushant Singh Rajput

Back in December we alerted you of how Sushant Singh Rajput’s style game was going through a metamorphosis. But, honestly, we didn’t expect it to crescendo in the way it has for Raabta promotions. Urbane, easy and judiciously edgy, the outfits had us purring with delight. So, without further delay, let’s take you through them.

Sushant Singh Rajput in John Varvatos, Lost & Found Ria Dunn, AG Jeans and Leather Crown during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
John Varvatos jacket + Lost & Found Ria Dunn T-shirt + AG Jeans + Leather Crown sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Andrea Pompilio, Dsquared2 and Ylati Footwear during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Andrea Pompilio sweatshirt + Dsquared2 jeans + Ylati Footwear sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Moschino, Iceberg and Leather Crown during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Moschino T-shirt + Iceberg jeans + Leather Crown sneakers
Sushant Singh Rajput in HTC Los Angeles and Ylati Footwear during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
HTC Los Angeles T-shirt + Ylati Footwear shoes (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Drifter, Neil Barrett and Goran Horal for the Raabta trailer launch (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Drifter knitwear + Neil Barrett jeans + Goran Horal shoes
Sushant Singh Rajput in Faith Connexion, Dsquared2 and Kenneth Cole during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Faith Connexion shirt + Dsquared2 shirt + Kenneth Cole sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Tee Library, Diesel and Ylati Footwear during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Tee Library T-shirt + Diesel jeans + Ylati Footwear sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Drifter, Neil Barrett and Ylati Footwear during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Drifter muscle tee + Neil Barrett jeans + Ylati Footwear sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Raghavendra Rathore and Peter Non during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Raghavendra Rathore + Peter Non shoes (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput in OAK, Diesel and Jimmy Choo during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
OAK T-shirt + Diesel jeans + Jimmy Choo sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Angelos Frentzos and Ylati Footwear during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Angelos Frentzos bomber jacket + Ylati Footwear sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in AMI Alexandre Mattiussi and Ylati Footwear during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
AMI Alexandre Mattiussi T-shirt and Ylati Footwear sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Haider Ackermann and Ylati Footwear during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Haider Ackermann T-shirt + Ylati Footwear sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Canali and OFF-WHITE c/o VIRGIL ABLOH™ to IPL’s Extra Innings (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Canali suit + OFF-WHITE c/o VIRGIL ABLOH™ sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in OAK and Ylati Footwear during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
OAK T-shirt + Ylati Footwear sneakers
Sushant Singh Rajput in Giorgio Armani, BLACKBARRETT by Neil Barrett, Dsquared 2 and Leather Crown, and Kriti Sanon during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Giorgio Armani jacket + BLACKBARRETT by Neil Barrett T-shirt + Dsquared2 jeans + Leather Crown sneakers
Sushant Singh Rajput in Angelos Frentzos, Dsquared2 and Leather Crown during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Angelos Frentzos T-shirt + Dsquared2 jeans + Leather Crown sneakers
Sushant Singh Rajput in Barbour International, Diesel and Tod’s during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Barbour International T-shirt + Diesel jeans + Tod’s shoes (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Julius_7, Diesel and Leather Crown during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Julius_7 T-shirt + Diesel jeans + Leather Crown sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Antar-Agni and Goran Horal during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Antar-Agni + Goran Horal (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Hugo Boss and Leather Crown during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Hugo Boss T-shirt + Leather Crown sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Andrea Pompilio, Paul Smith and O’Keeffe during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Andrea Pompilio jacket + Paul Smith trousers + O’Keeffe shoes (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Ben Taverniti™ Unravel Project and Ylati Footwear during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Ben Taverniti™ Unravel Project T-shirt + Ylati Footwear sneakers
Sushant Singh Rajput in Andrea Pompilio, Dsquared2 and Leather Crown during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Andrea Pompilio sweatshirt, shirt + Dsquared2 jeans + Leather Crown sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Lost & Found Ria Dunn, Dsquared2 and OFF-WHITE c/o VIRGIL ABLOH™ during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Lost & Found Ria Dunn T-shirt + Dsquared2 jeans + OFF-WHITE c/o VIRGIL ABLOH™ sneakers
Sushant Singh Rajput in Angelos Frentzos, Iceberg and Leather Crown during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Angelos Frentzos T-shirt + Iceberg jeans + Leather Crown sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Corneliani, Iceberg and Leather Crown during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Corneliani T-shirt + Iceberg jeans + Leather Crown sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Andrea Pompilio and Leather Crown during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Andrea Pompilio T-shirt + Leather Crown sneakers
Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput in John Varvatos, G-Star RAW and Tod’s during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
John Varvatos T-shirt + G-Star RAW jeans + Tod’s sneakers
Sushant Singh Rajput in Hugo Boss, G-Star RAW and Leather Crown during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Hugo Boss hoodie + G-Star RAW jeans + Leather Crown sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in The Rail and Lost & Found Ria Dunn during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
The Rail T-shirt + Lost & Found Ria Dunn shoes
Sushant Singh Rajput in Avant Toi, Dsquared2 and O’Keeffe during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Avant Toi T-shirt + Dsquared2 jeans + O’Keeffe sneakers (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Ermenegildo Zegna and Paul Smith during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Ermenegildo Zegna shirt, sneakers + Paul Smith trousers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Dsquared2, Paul Smith and Ermenegildo Zegna during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Dsquared2 shirt + Paul Smith trousers + Ermenegildo Zegna sneakers
Sushant Singh Rajput in Lost & Found Ria Dunn, John Varvatos and Goran Horal during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Lost & Found Ria Dunn jacket + John Varvatos T-shirt + Goran Horal shoes (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Avant Toi, Damir Doma and Peter Non during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Avant Toi jacket + Damir Doma T-shirt + Peter Non shoes (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Sushant Singh Rajput in Belstaff and O’Keeffe during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Belstaff shirt, jeans + O’Keeffe boots (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)

Super stylish, isn’t it? Now, may I now prod you towards his feet? Cos’ all the looks were anchored by some A+ footwear. Don’t believe me — just see for yourself!

Leather Crown sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Leather Crown sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Goran Horal shoes (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Goran Horal shoes (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Ylati Footwear Zeus Black Snake Leather sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Ylati Footwear Zeus Black Snake Leather sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
OFF-WHITE c/o VIRGIL ABLOH™ Marble Print sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
OFF-WHITE c/o VIRGIL ABLOH™ Marble Print sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Ylati Footwear Sorrento sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Ylati Footwear Sorrento sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Leather Crown LCB sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Leather Crown LCB sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Leather Crown LC Classic sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Leather Crown LC Classic sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
O’Keeffe sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
O’Keeffe sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Peter Non boots (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Peter Non boots (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Leather Crown LC06 sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)
Leather Crown LC06 sneakers (Photo courtesy | Vainglorious)

Now, I’m sure, you’re wondering who styled him for this press tour. Well, it was none other than the supremely talented duo of Vainglorious. They seem to have scoured the four corners of the Earth for him, ‘cos he sported some brands that are for those in the know — like Ben Taverniti™ Unravel Project, AMI Alexandre Mattiusi, Leather Crown, Damir Doma, Angelos Frentzos, Andrea Pompilio, Ylati Footwear, Goral Horal and so on — and definitely not available in India. And last but not least, we can’t get enough of the photos they post of styling credits on their Instagram account — they are nothing short of a first-class editorial.

Sushant Singh Rajput in Ben Taverniti™ Unravel Project
Sushant Singh Rajput in Ben Taverniti™ Unravel Project

So, which one was your favourite look? Ours was the Canali suit one – so simple yet so perfect.

Pix: Viral Bhayani for MissMalini and Vainglorious

PS. Raabta hits the theatres tomorrow.

AMI Alexandre Mattiusi Andrea Pompilio Angelos Frentzos Avant Toi Ben Taverniti™ Unravel Project Canali DSquared2 Goran Horal Iceberg Leather Crown Lost And Found Ria Dunn Menswear O’Keeffe OFF-WHITE c/o VIRGIL ABLOH™ Peter Non Sushant Singh Rajput Tods Vainglorious Ylati Footwear
