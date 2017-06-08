Yay! Here’s Some Good News For Kareena Kapoor Fans!

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 8 . 2017
Kareena Kapoor with Taimur Ali Khan

It’s been nearly 6 months since Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to pretty li’l prince Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena has always maintained that marriage or babies won’t hamper her film career, and she proved it when she signed Veere Di Wedding during her pregnancy.

After multiple delays, the film starring Bebo, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania will finally go on floors this September. Since the film is based around a road trip, the main cast will shoot in different locations – four cities in India and eventually move to Malaysia and Thailand. According to latest reports, director Shashank Ghosh recently conducted a week-long recce of Thailand and Malaysia, and has zeroed in on a few locations.

Woohoo! It’s finally happening! We can’t wait to see Sonam and Kareena together on the big screen!

0
TAGS
Kareena Kapoor Sonam Kapoor Taimur Ali Khan
Related Stories
Kareena Kapoor
Jun . 7 . 2017IN PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Hella Good Even At The Gym!
Jun . 6 . 2017Photo: Kareena Kapoor Chilling With Rhea Kapoor
Jun . 5 . 2017This Photo Proves That Taimur Ali Khan Is A Splitting Image Of His Mom Kareena Kapoor Khan
Jun . 2 . 2017Just A Few More Photos Of Taimur Ali Khan Looking Like A Cupcake!
May . 29 . 2017PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor & Amrita Arora Will Give You Some Major Fitness Goals Today!
May . 29 . 2017Photo Alert: Kareena & Saif’s Son Taimur Ali Khan Looks Really Cute
Sonam Kapoor
Jun . 8 . 2017Photo: Sonam Kapoor’s Massive PDA For Boyfriend Anand Ahuja!
Jun . 7 . 2017Sonam Kapoor & Shilpa Shetty Kundra Own The Exact Same Goyard Bag
Jun . 5 . 2017Sonam Kapoor Does Brunch In An Outfit From Her Fashion Label
May . 31 . 2017Sonam Kapoor And Gucci Are A Match Made In Heaven
May . 29 . 2017A Look Back At The Top 7 Beauty Looks From Cannes 2017
May . 29 . 2017Top 10 Unforgettable Fashion Moments From Cannes 2017
COMMENTS
More Bollywood
Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Opens Up On His Breakup With Ankita Lokhande
Jun . 8 . 2017
44

Bollywood

Mamta Kulkarni Declared Absconder In Drug Case!
Jun . 8 . 2017
5

Bollywood

Lisa Haydon Just Shared The Cutest Photo Of Her Baby Boy Zack
Jun . 8 . 2017
6
Sunny Leone (Source: Instagram)

Bollywood

This Video Of Sunny Leone Bathing A Dog Is The Cutest Thing We've Seen All Morning
Jun . 8 . 2017
1

Bollywood

This Bollywood Couple Is Now Officially Divorced
Jun . 8 . 2017
3

Bollywood

Photo: Sonam Kapoor's Massive PDA For Boyfriend Anand Ahuja!
Jun . 8 . 2017
12

Bollywood

This Actor Changed His Lifestyle Completely After Salman Khan Called Him A 'Fat Cow'
Jun . 8 . 2017
6

Bollywood

Video: When Ranveer Singh Got Annoyed With A Fan For Taking Deepika's Name
Jun . 8 . 2017
13

Bollywood

Ileana D'Cruz Is Holidaying In Fiji With Her Boyfriend And The Photos Are Super Dreamy
Jun . 7 . 2017
8

Bollywood

Here's A Glimpse Of Dhanush and Kajol's New Movie!
Jun . 7 . 2017
6

Bollywood

Guess Which Bollywood Actor Is Chilling With Preity Zinta & Gene Goodenough In LA
Jun . 7 . 2017
7
Fatima Sana Shaikh & Sanya Malhotra

Bollywood

Photos : Dangal Girl Fatima Sana Shaikh Rocking A Swimsuit
Jun . 7 . 2017
12
VIEW MORE