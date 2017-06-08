Yay! Here’s Some Good News For Kareena Kapoor Fans!

Kareena Kapoor with Taimur Ali Khan

It’s been nearly 6 months since Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to pretty li’l prince Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena has always maintained that marriage or babies won’t hamper her film career, and she proved it when she signed Veere Di Wedding during her pregnancy.

After multiple delays, the film starring Bebo, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania will finally go on floors this September. Since the film is based around a road trip, the main cast will shoot in different locations – four cities in India and eventually move to Malaysia and Thailand. According to latest reports, director Shashank Ghosh recently conducted a week-long recce of Thailand and Malaysia, and has zeroed in on a few locations.

