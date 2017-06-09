Fan Faints And Slits Her Wrist For Aly Goni

🌤 #hellosummer 🙄 #hotweather #highonlife #alybaba A post shared by The Aly Goni (@alygoni) on May 24, 2017 at 4:36am PDT

Recently, I told you how our Indian TV actors have become household names in Indonesia as their shows have become very popular there. Recently, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actor, Shakti Arora was in was in for a pleasant surprise when he paid a visit to Indonesia and was flanked by his local fans. And now, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein‘s Aly Goni was showered with a lot of love there. His female admirers couldn’t stop screaming his name when they caught a glimpse of the television stud.

But a bunch of girls, who really wanted to meet him, were denied any access to Aly by the security guards. They were left so disappointed that four of them fainted after crying a lot. Another youngster was extremely upset and she slit her wrist. She was then rushed to the hospital and as soon as Aly was informed about this, he headed to the hospital to meet her and spent some time with the entire group of girls.

@alygoni, you have some serious female fan following in Indonesia (and back home, of course)! What's the secret to your charm, eh? 💛 A post shared by MissMalini Bollywood (@missmalinibollywood) on Jun 9, 2017 at 4:44am PDT

