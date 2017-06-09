Gauahar Khan’s Travel Style Is Every Lazy Girl’s Inspo

Gauahar Khan

After seeing Gauahar Khan at the airport we can totally relate with her travel style. She’s giving us the perfect style inspiration with her jaded joggers-white tee combo. She layered her look with a hoodie and accesorised with a a pair of easy slip ons and a sling bag. That’s how an airport look should be—Stylish and effortless!

Keep this look bookmarked for the next time you feel too lazy to dress up a storm and still don’t want to compromise on style. Check out all the images in the gallery below.

Want a cool pair of slip ons like the kinds Gauahar is wearing?