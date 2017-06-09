    • Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A True Girl Boss In This Pantsuit

    Rashmi Bhosale Jun . 9 . 2017
    Kangana Ranaut
    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut, hands down, is the queen of fashion and never fails to show her fashion ka jalwa. While returning from London, she shows us how to stride with a swag.

    Kangana Ranaut
    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana makes a stunning statement in this white pantsuit with a striped tee underneath. Going for a monochrome style, she added the black sunglasses and strappy sandals. Her white manicure was just the added detail to complete the achromatic look. The pop of colour to this ensemble was her current favourite travel essential—the Burberry bag. We’re totally digging this power-packed look.

    Kangana Ranaut
    Kangana Ranaut

    Join the #BossLady club with this tailored jacket:

    12
    TAGS
    Airport Spotting Burberry celebrity fashion Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Kangana Ranaut Pantsuit





    • Related Stories
    Kangana Ranaut
    Jun . 5 . 2017Check Out Kangana Ranaut’s Latest Designer Arm Candy
    May . 29 . 2017Kangana Ranaut Wears A Summer Staple Every Girl Needs
    May . 23 . 2017Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Shuts Down Rumours Of A Rift Between Them
    May . 19 . 2017Kangana Ranaut Is Heartbroken After The Controversy Surrounding Simran
    May . 19 . 2017This Bollywood Director Sent A Legal Notice To Kangana Ranaut For Hijacking His Film
    May . 18 . 2017Simran’s Producer Reacts To Kangana Ranaut’s Name Appearing First In The Credits – Calls It A Printing Error
    COMMENTS
    More Fashion
    Parineeti Chopra

    Fashion

    Parineeti Chopra's Layering Game Is On Point
    Jun . 9 . 2017
    9
    Kriti Sanon

    Fashion

    Kriti Sanon Wears The Most Unique Jeans We've Ever Seen
    Jun . 9 . 2017
    94

    Fashion

    Why You'll Fall In Love With Deepika Padukone's Lace-up Boots
    Jun . 9 . 2017
    16
    Lakme Fashion Week Model Hunt 2017

    Fashion

    Here's Your Chance To Be A Lakme Fashion Week Model
    Jun . 9 . 2017
    2
    Sushant Singh Rajput in John Varvatos and Ylati Footwear during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)

    Fashion

    We Don’t Want Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta Promotions To End
    Jun . 8 . 2017
    9
    Jacqueline Fernandez

    Fashion

    3 Things We Absolutely Love About Jacqueline Fernandez's Airport Look
    Jun . 8 . 2017
    47
    Rani Mukherjee

    Fashion

    Rani Mukherjee's Overall's Are A Must-Have
    Jun . 8 . 2017
    76
    Priyanka Chopra

    Fashion

    Priyanka Chopra Replaces The LBD With A Long Black Jumpsuit
    Jun . 8 . 2017
    50
    Dimple Kapadia

    Fashion

    Dimple Kapadia Is The Perfect Muse To Designers Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
    Jun . 8 . 2017
    2
    Sonakshi Sinha

    Fashion

    Sonakshi Sinha Throws Some Lavender Love Our Way
    Jun . 7 . 2017
    2
    Sidharth Malhotra

    Fashion

    We Want To Borrow Sidharth Malhotra's Airport Outfit
    Jun . 7 . 2017
    9
    Anil Kapoor in Canali, Gucci and Vivienne Westwood at the 2017 Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards (Photo courtesy | Abhilasha Devnani)

    Fashion

    Anil Kapoor’s Suit Game Gets The Hundred Emoji From Us
    Jun . 7 . 2017
    7
    VIEW MORE