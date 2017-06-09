Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A True Girl Boss In This Pantsuit

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, hands down, is the queen of fashion and never fails to show her fashion ka jalwa. While returning from London, she shows us how to stride with a swag.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana makes a stunning statement in this white pantsuit with a striped tee underneath. Going for a monochrome style, she added the black sunglasses and strappy sandals. Her white manicure was just the added detail to complete the achromatic look. The pop of colour to this ensemble was her current favourite travel essential—the Burberry bag. We’re totally digging this power-packed look.

Kangana Ranaut

Join the #BossLady club with this tailored jacket: