Katrina Kaif Has A Hilarious Response To Ranbir Kapoor Taking The Credit For Her Amazing Dance Moves

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 9 . 2017
Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor

It’s no secret that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif share a past. They broke up in the beginning of 2016 – the year that was jinxed for most relationships. However, being thorough professionals, these two decided to put their past behind them and finish their pending project – Jagga Jasoos.

Today at the launch of Galti Se Mistake, a new song from the film, Ranbir was asked about the importance of dance in Bollywood films. He said he was not a great dancer, unlike Katrina. He also said, in light banter obviously, that he was the driving force behind her amazing dance moves. Ranbir said he made her rehearse all her famous numbers like Chikni Chameli, Sheila Ki Jawaani, Mashallah etc. Continuing his joke, he said Kat hasn’t shown any gratitude for his contribution.

Katrina immediately replied:

PK aaya hai kya?

Quick wit, we must say! But honestly, it’s too good to see that Ranbir and Katrina still share a fun equation!

0
TAGS
Katrina Kaif Ranbir Kapoor
Related Stories
Katrina Kaif
Jun . 7 . 2017Video: Katrina Kaif Takes A Dig At Ranbir Kapoor
Jun . 5 . 2017“Eventually They Realise That Maybe I Was Not All That Bad” – Salman Khan On His Exes
Jun . 3 . 2017Katrina Kaif Has The Sweetest Things To Say About Working With Salman Khan After 5 Years
Jun . 3 . 2017Wow – Katrina Kaif Looks THIS Good, Even In The Gym
Jun . 2 . 2017Watch Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor Dancing Together Like Never Before In This New Song
Jun . 2 . 2017PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Make For The Hottest Trio In Town Right Now
Ranbir Kapoor
Jun . 7 . 2017Video: Katrina Kaif Takes A Dig At Ranbir Kapoor
Jun . 6 . 2017Imtiaz Ali Just Shared These Super Cute Throwback Photos Of Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone
Jun . 2 . 2017Watch Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor Dancing Together Like Never Before In This New Song
Jun . 2 . 2017Rishi Kapoor Just Shared The Cutest Photo Of Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor
May . 26 . 2017Here’s What Happened When Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif Bumped Into Each Other At Karan Johar’s Party
May . 16 . 2017Who’s That Hottie With Ranbir Kapoor In These Brand New Photos?
COMMENTS
More Bollywood
Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi

Bollywood

Oooh! Guess What Vivek Oberoi Wants To Steal From Salman Khan?
Jun . 9 . 2017
1

Bollywood

New Photo: Taimur Ali Khan Is Pouting Just Like His Mom Kareena Kapoor Khan!
Jun . 9 . 2017
11
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Here's What Ranveer Singh Is Doing To Stay Close To Deepika Padukone!
Jun . 9 . 2017
4
Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Bollywood

Inside Photos: Shilpa Shetty's Birthday Celebrations
Jun . 9 . 2017
3

Bollywood

Oh No! Here's Some Sad News For All You Kareena Kapoor Fans
Jun . 9 . 2017
23
Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood

Aww! Rishi Kapoor Had The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Dimple Kapadia
Jun . 9 . 2017
2

Bollywood

Videos: Anand Ahuja Sure Knows How To Make Sonam Kapoor Feel Special On Her Birthday
Jun . 9 . 2017
11

Bollywood

Imtiaz Ali's Next Starring Shah Rukh Khan & Anushka Sharma Finally Has A Title!
Jun . 9 . 2017
15

Bollywood

Fatima Sana Sheikh Was Slammed For Wearing A Swimsuit During Ramzan
Jun . 8 . 2017
27

Bollywood

Yay! Here's Some Good News For Kareena Kapoor Fans!
Jun . 8 . 2017
18
Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Opens Up On His Breakup With Ankita Lokhande
Jun . 8 . 2017
181

Bollywood

Mamta Kulkarni Declared Absconder In Drug Case!
Jun . 8 . 2017
16
VIEW MORE