Katrina Kaif Has A Hilarious Response To Ranbir Kapoor Taking The Credit For Her Amazing Dance Moves

Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor

It’s no secret that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif share a past. They broke up in the beginning of 2016 – the year that was jinxed for most relationships. However, being thorough professionals, these two decided to put their past behind them and finish their pending project – Jagga Jasoos.

Today at the launch of Galti Se Mistake, a new song from the film, Ranbir was asked about the importance of dance in Bollywood films. He said he was not a great dancer, unlike Katrina. He also said, in light banter obviously, that he was the driving force behind her amazing dance moves. Ranbir said he made her rehearse all her famous numbers like Chikni Chameli, Sheila Ki Jawaani, Mashallah etc. Continuing his joke, he said Kat hasn’t shown any gratitude for his contribution.

Katrina immediately replied:

PK aaya hai kya?

Quick wit, we must say! But honestly, it’s too good to see that Ranbir and Katrina still share a fun equation!