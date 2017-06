Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu were present at the launch of the latest song from Jagga Jasoos – Galti Se Mistake. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t really miss seeing Ranbir & Katrina together. They were very cordial with each other and engaged in some fun banter as well.

Check out this selfie Kat shared with Ranbir and Anurag after the event:

Jagga Jughead Aur Voh @anuragsbasu #JaggaJasoos #RanbirKapoor A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

Cuties!