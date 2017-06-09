Katrina Kaif Reacts To Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Swimsuit Controversy

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 9 . 2017
Katrina Kaif

Recently, Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh donned a swimsuit for a photoshoot. She looked hot and fabulous, of course, but was targeted for wearing the swimsuit during the holy month of Ramzan. Her fans were disappointed with her for this grave mistake!

Tsk tsk! 

Well, that’s the dark and ugly side of social media. Too many people with too many opinions. While Fatima has not responded to the haters yet, Katrina Kaif was recently asked how she handles online trolls and the negative comments to which actresses are usually subjected. She said:

My take on social media is you should take the positivity, accept people’s opinions and just avoid the criticism, or avoid the negativity. That’s honestly the simplest way that I go about it and I think that’s just what you need to do. I think you are on it for interaction with people who are your well-wishers, your supporters. Sometimes you get good feedback, good information! And that’s what I think you need to pay attention to, you don’t need to pay attention to the negativity and criticism.

Your thoughts?

0
TAGS
Fatima Sana Shaikh Katrina Kaif
