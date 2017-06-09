Kriti Sanon Wears The Most Unique Jeans We’ve Ever Seen

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is letting us in on how wearing all-blue is so cool. We recently spotted her at the airport in an outfit which might be a go-to combo for many. But Kriti definitely pulls it off in a really cool way!

Kriti Sanon

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover chooses this easy-breezy blouse from Kriti’s curated brand Ms.Taken to go over the uber-cool jeans from Zara. Of course, she accessorises the outfit with the casual essentials—white kicks and sunnies. Kriti has minimal rings on and white manicure to got with the tones. With her mane left loose, she completes her comfy OOTD.

Kriti Sanon

Get her whole look here: