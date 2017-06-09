Oooh! Guess What Vivek Oberoi Wants To Steal From Salman Khan?

Divya Rao Jun . 9 . 2017
Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi

Everyone knows about the infamous fight between Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan from many, many years ago. The two have since then steered clear of each other’s paths and avoid questions on the matter. Vivek and Riteish Deshmukh will be seen in YRF’s upcoming film Bank Chor and went to the DNA office the promote it.

They played a game with them, where they asked them what they’d like to steal from different celebrities. They answered them all until Salman Khan’s name was uttered. Vivek reportedly remained silent until Riteish jumped to his rescue and said “I think I will steal his commercial success. The mass connect that he has is amazing.”

Soon after, Vivek too agreed and said “I think I will say the same.”

Lol.

0
TAGS
Salman Khan Vivek Oberoi
Related Stories
Salman Khan
Jun . 8 . 2017This Actor Changed His Lifestyle Completely After Salman Khan Called Him A ‘Fat Cow’
Jun . 7 . 2017Guess Who Had An Ice-Cream Competition With Salman Khan!
Jun . 6 . 2017Here’s An Interesting Update About Bigg Boss 11
Jun . 6 . 2017“I Was Heartbroken When She Dated Others” – Salman Khan
Jun . 5 . 2017“Eventually They Realise That Maybe I Was Not All That Bad” – Salman Khan On His Exes
Jun . 3 . 2017Katrina Kaif Has The Sweetest Things To Say About Working With Salman Khan After 5 Years
Vivek Oberoi
May . 31 . 2017Vivek Oberoi Took A Dig At His Infamous Fight With Salman Khan
Nov . 24 . 2016Here’s What Happened When Salman Khan & Vivek Oberoi Were Present At The Same Party
Nov . 7 . 2016Demi Lovato, Freida Pinto, Vidya Balan & Vivek Oberoi Pledge Together
Jul . 15 . 2016107 Thoughts We Had While Watching Great Grand Masti
Jun . 24 . 2016Photos: Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover & Dia Mirza Are Partying In Spain!
Jun . 17 . 2016WATCH: The Trailer Of Great Grand Masti Is Out And It Looks Like Every Other Sex Comedy We’ve Seen
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

New Photo: Taimur Ali Khan Is Pouting Just Like His Mom Kareena Kapoor Khan!
Jun . 9 . 2017
6
Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Bollywood

Inside Photos: Shilpa Shetty's Birthday Celebrations
Jun . 9 . 2017
1
Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood

Aww! Rishi Kapoor Had The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Dimple Kapadia
Jun . 9 . 2017
2

Bollywood

Videos: Anand Ahuja Sure Knows How To Make Sonam Kapoor Feel Special On Her Birthday
Jun . 9 . 2017
7

Bollywood

Imtiaz Ali's Next Starring Shah Rukh Khan & Anushka Sharma Finally Has A Title!
Jun . 9 . 2017
14

Bollywood

Fatima Sana Sheikh Was Slammed For Wearing A Swimsuit During Ramzan
Jun . 8 . 2017
26

Bollywood

Yay! Here's Some Good News For Kareena Kapoor Fans!
Jun . 8 . 2017
16
Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Opens Up On His Breakup With Ankita Lokhande
Jun . 8 . 2017
177

Bollywood

Mamta Kulkarni Declared Absconder In Drug Case!
Jun . 8 . 2017
16

Bollywood

Lisa Haydon Just Shared The Cutest Photo Of Her Baby Boy Zack
Jun . 8 . 2017
13
Sunny Leone (Source: Instagram)

Bollywood

This Video Of Sunny Leone Bathing A Dog Is The Cutest Thing We've Seen All Morning
Jun . 8 . 2017
5

Bollywood

This Bollywood Couple Is Now Officially Divorced
Jun . 8 . 2017
9
VIEW MORE