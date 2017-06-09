Oooh! Guess What Vivek Oberoi Wants To Steal From Salman Khan?

Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi

Everyone knows about the infamous fight between Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan from many, many years ago. The two have since then steered clear of each other’s paths and avoid questions on the matter. Vivek and Riteish Deshmukh will be seen in YRF’s upcoming film Bank Chor and went to the DNA office the promote it.

They played a game with them, where they asked them what they’d like to steal from different celebrities. They answered them all until Salman Khan’s name was uttered. Vivek reportedly remained silent until Riteish jumped to his rescue and said “I think I will steal his commercial success. The mass connect that he has is amazing.”

Soon after, Vivek too agreed and said “I think I will say the same.”

Lol.