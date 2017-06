Parineeti Chopra

We all have our days when we don’t want to dress but we still gotta look stylish. Layering is one styling hack that can upgrade your simple look in a jiffy and Parineeti Chopra has done the same. Wearing a striped pencil skirt paired with a simple tank, she layered this look with an oversized, military green jacket.

She kept this look simple and styled it with Adidas sneakers in black. With her hair blow-dried to perfection and minimal makeup on, she looked good,

