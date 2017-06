Alia Bhatt

Our favourite sunshine girl Alia Bhatt has been away from the silver screen since her last release Badrinath Ki Dulhania and is prepping for her next with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji‘s Dragon. She took a six month break from acting and went travelling, and also said she wanted to learn to cook.

We don’t know if Alia’s gotten herself into the kitchen yet but we spotted this cutie outside a salon yesterday and she looked cute as a button. Here are some photos.

