Ranbir Kapoor Breaks His Silence On Not Promoting Jagga Jasoos With Katrina Kaif

Jagga Jasoos has long been in the pipeline and seen far too many ups and downs – the biggest one being Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif‘s break up. There were many speculations about how the animosity between the lead pair is affecting the film’s schedule, and they allegedly refused to promote the film together. However, looks like they have let go of their differences in the best interest of the film, and come together to promote it.

At an event today, Ranbir was asked to clarify if the above reports were true and he said:

I think we all have worked very hard in this film. We have given our time, our effort, our heart to it. This is my film, as much Katrina’s and as much dada’s (Anurag Basu). We would like to present it in the best way possible so that it reaches the audience, and they like the promo and the content of the film. It’s not like Katrina and I will do something or we’ll go to a reality show and people will go to the cinema hall due to that. Of course we’ll do all of that, but we’ll make sure that everybody is aware that the film is releasing on July 14. Just like every film, this film also has a plan. We are going to do some activities this month and then July 1 onwards, we’ll really get into the promotions.

