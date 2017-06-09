The Best Shorts For Your Body Type

The comfort call of shorts makes it the number one summer essential in every girl’s wardrobe. No matter what your body type is, if you have found the perfect pair of shorts then there is no reason you can’t flaunt those gorgeous legs. The only thing coming between you and your shorts is the wait for your next salon appointment. But if you take our word for it, there’s no way you should waste a moment when you have the perfect razor ready in your vanity. Get lovely glowing legs and flaunt that perfect OOTD picture on Instagram wearing those lovely shorts. But the main question remains unanswered—how to select the perfect shorts? Fret not ladies! We have found a guideline that will help you pick out your shorts instantly no matter what your body type is:

Apple Shape

Legs are the assets of your body frame, as you tend to have leaner limbs and heavier central area. Shorts with a waistband just below your natural waist and that forms your booty, not only look good but added details like frayed hemline make them look easygoing too. This comfortable style will keep all the attention on the legs.

Pear Shape

Ladies, you need not worry if you are slightly broader at the hips than your waist because those curves will be your assets. Go for a high-waist shorts in dark tone with a thick waistband and loose silhouette. The waistband draws attention to your natural waist and the loose silhouette flattens the curve.

Hourglass Shape

Your waist is the smallest part of your body form, so make sure the waistband of the shorts falls there. Tuck in your top or add a belt to the ensemble to accentuate it. Have a silhouette that loosely fans out with your curve.

Petite Shape

If you are petite, then the main aim is to elongate your legs. Shorter shorts do just that, especially when they have folded hem. Wear wedges or heels in a nude colour to add to the illusion of length.

Long Legs

Bermuda shorts are made for the girls with long and lean legs. Go for a form fitting style that tone your curves too. Balance the bottom with your top by styling the shorts with a tank top or a tee shirt.

Now that you have chosen the right shorts, the next step is to make the main feature stand out. Yes, ladies! We are talking about those sexy legs and how to prep them for your special shorts.

To wear them anytime, as mentioned earlier, we totally rely on shaving. Moisturizing and a monthly pedicure never hurt too! We are loving the Gillette Venus Breeze as it gives us one stroke smoothness and has specially formulated skin conditioning ingredients for an ultra-sensorial experience every time you shave. And can I just tell you my favourite part about it? You don’t need any cream or foam to shave! Yep, it comes with multi-gel bars which mean you have enough lather to just wet your body and shave over it. Because of these unique curve-hugging water activated glide gel bars, that also contain body butters, it provides an all-in-one shaving experience that helps retain skin moisture. So, a razor that moisturises is definitely the only thing you need to be shorts-ready with shiny smooth legs.

Ladies now is the time to get out in those made-for-you shorts and flaunt those racy legs.

You go, girl!

*This post is in partnership with Gillette Breeze.