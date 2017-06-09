Why You’ll Fall In Love With Deepika Padukone’s Lace-up Boots

Sanaa Shah Jun . 9 . 2017
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the airport looking like a bombshell. She never ceases to amuse us with her style and we’re always looking forward to her next fashion move. This time she was dressed in a very casual attire and still rocked it like a boss. Wearing ripped jeans from Topshop she paired it with a crop top from her own label All About You From DP. She upgraded this look with her tan Hermes Birkin and dark tan lace-up Chloe boots.

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone

Her look was basic, but she upped her style a couple of notches with those boots and her bag.

Want boots included in your shoe closet?

9
TAGS
Airport Spotting All About You From DP celebrity fashion Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Chloe Deepika Padukone Hermès Birkin Topshop
Related Stories
Chloe
May . 17 . 2017Deepika Padukone Brought The Most Classic Bag To Cannes
Apr . 24 . 2017Shraddha Kapoor Wears The Hottest Heels Of The Season
Apr . 18 . 2017Bella Hadid Wears The Puppy Of Accessories—Cute AF
Apr . 13 . 2017Proof That Deepika Padukone Prefers Wearing Chloe (And White)
Mar . 23 . 2017Deepika Padukone Crafts The Perfect Casual Combo
Nov . 30 . 2016Fashion’s New Silhouette: Frumpy
Deepika Padukone
Jun . 9 . 2017Here’s What Ranveer Singh Is Doing To Stay Close To Deepika Padukone!
Jun . 8 . 2017Video: When Ranveer Singh Got Annoyed With A Fan For Taking Deepika’s Name
Jun . 6 . 2017Imtiaz Ali Just Shared These Super Cute Throwback Photos Of Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone
Jun . 6 . 2017Aww! Here’s What Deepika Padukone Commented On Ranveer Singh’s Instagram Post
Jun . 5 . 2017Deepika Padukone Has The Sweetest Reaction To Shahid Kapoor’s Daughter Misha
Jun . 4 . 2017Aww! Ranveer Singh Left The Cutest Message On Deepika Padukone’s Photo
Celebrity Spotting
Jun . 9 . 2017Gauahar Khan’s Travel Style Is Every Lazy Girl’s Inspo
Jun . 8 . 20173 Things We Absolutely Love About Jacqueline Fernandez’s Airport Look
Jun . 8 . 2017Rani Mukherjee’s Overall’s Are A Must-Have
Jun . 8 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Replaces The LBD With A Long Black Jumpsuit
Jun . 8 . 2017Dimple Kapadia Is The Perfect Muse To Designers Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
Jun . 7 . 2017Sonakshi Sinha Throws Some Lavender Love Our Way
COMMENTS
More Fashion
Kriti Sanon

Fashion

Kriti Sanon Wears The Most Unique Jeans We've Ever Seen
Jun . 9 . 2017
45
Sushant Singh Rajput in John Varvatos and Ylati Footwear during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)

Fashion

We Don’t Want Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta Promotions To End
Jun . 8 . 2017
9
Jacqueline Fernandez

Fashion

3 Things We Absolutely Love About Jacqueline Fernandez's Airport Look
Jun . 8 . 2017
46
Rani Mukherjee

Fashion

Rani Mukherjee's Overall's Are A Must-Have
Jun . 8 . 2017
76
Priyanka Chopra

Fashion

Priyanka Chopra Replaces The LBD With A Long Black Jumpsuit
Jun . 8 . 2017
49
Dimple Kapadia

Fashion

Dimple Kapadia Is The Perfect Muse To Designers Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
Jun . 8 . 2017
2
Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Throws Some Lavender Love Our Way
Jun . 7 . 2017
2
Sidharth Malhotra

Fashion

We Want To Borrow Sidharth Malhotra's Airport Outfit
Jun . 7 . 2017
9
Anil Kapoor in Canali, Gucci and Vivienne Westwood at the 2017 Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards (Photo courtesy | Abhilasha Devnani)

Fashion

Anil Kapoor’s Suit Game Gets The Hundred Emoji From Us
Jun . 7 . 2017
7
Parineeti Chopra & Divya Khosla Kumar

Fashion

Who Wore It Better: Divya Khosla & Parineeti Chopra Slay In These Kicks
Jun . 7 . 2017
84
Sonam Kapoor

Fashion

Sonam Kapoor & Shilpa Shetty Kundra Own The Exact Same Goyard Bag
Jun . 7 . 2017
73
Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Fashion

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's OOTD Is Fearless And We Love It
Jun . 6 . 2017
9
VIEW MORE