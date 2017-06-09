Why You’ll Fall In Love With Deepika Padukone’s Lace-up Boots

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the airport looking like a bombshell. She never ceases to amuse us with her style and we’re always looking forward to her next fashion move. This time she was dressed in a very casual attire and still rocked it like a boss. Wearing ripped jeans from Topshop she paired it with a crop top from her own label All About You From DP. She upgraded this look with her tan Hermes Birkin and dark tan lace-up Chloe boots.

Her look was basic, but she upped her style a couple of notches with those boots and her bag.

