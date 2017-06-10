8 Must-Have Essentials For Monsoon Season

Yay! It’s officially the start of monsoon season, and we are so glad for the relief from the rising temperature. But with the romance of the rains there comes the problem of puddles. We are over the fascination in a day or two as we soon find ourselves braving against the challenges the monsoon season has to offer. Here are the essentials that we think will help you be fashionably rain-ready for the months ahead:

1. Umbrella

Rainy season and umbrella go hand in hand, so it is your key accessory. A utilitarian and fashionable one is the best way to go.

Umbrella | Image Source: www.farfetch.com

2. Raincoat

The next and the best shield from those heavy showers is a raincoat. Those colourful, PVC raincoats can be are available in wide varieties for you to chose from but there are high-end fashionable ones too.

Raincoat | Image Source: www.farfetch.com

3. Shoes

For events, PVC sandals will be your best option, as they not only look beautiful but also ensure utility when you step out. But if you are looking for a bracing the harsh weather, we recommend gumboot to be your go-to. They are not only fashion forward but also protect your feet completely.

Sandals | Image Source: www.farfetch.com

4. Clothes

Think basics, like shorts, cropped trousers, cropped palazzos, blouses and tees. Synthetic pants might feel like a good idea but will stick to your body. Even dresses tend to do that when they get wet. So, basics are your bae this season.

5. Bag

A waterproof bag is a must because that is a holdall of all your stuff and a cool shape never just adds to your style.

Bag | Image Source: www.farfetch.com

6. Cover or Pouch

For a tech-obsessed generation, this accessory is a must! Carry a waterproof cover or a pouch to keep all your gadgets and wallet safe from the rains.

Pouch | Image Source: www.farfetch.com

7. Waterproof Makeup

Of course, you don’t want your makeup smudged all over after just facing a storm, and no makeup can’t be the only option. There are waterproof makeup products like mascara and eyeliner to the rescue.

Mascara | Image Source: www.amazon.in

8. Frizz Control Hair Spray

If the humidity gets to you, then a frizz control hair spray lets you tame your mane.

Frizz Control Hair Spray | Image Source: www.amazon.in

We are stocking our wardrobe and vanity with these essentials. Let us know your must-haves for the monsoon season in the comments below.