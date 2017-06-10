This Bollywood Actress Is Making Her Comeback Through A Web Series

Divya Rao Jun . 10 . 2017
Riya Sen wears an outfit by Raghavendra Rathore
Riya Sen wears an outfit by Raghavendra Rathore

Remember Riya Sen? It’s been a long, long time since we saw this gorgeous girl on the silver screen but that’s about to change. She is now making her comeback in Ekta Kapoor‘s upcoming web series Ragini MMS 2.2. The series is an adaptation of the film and as it was in the film, it’ll have a whole load of horror and romance in it. Television actress Karishma Sharma too is a part of the series and plays the role of Ragini, while Riya will play Simran.

We hear they have already begun shooting for the this in Mumbai. Can’t wait to watch this one!

