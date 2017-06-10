Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Are Finally Starring In A Movie Together

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Rumoured lovebirds Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff wowed us all with their amazing chemistry and dance moves in the Befikra music video. Rumours were rife that the two will star opposite each other in Baaghi 2 and the producer Sajid Nadiadwala has just confirmed the news!

He took to Twitter to announce it.

We can’t wait to see what these two come up with because both of them dance like a dream! Looking forward to this one. :)