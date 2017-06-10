Jhanvi Kapoor’s Chic Airport Style Is All About Getting The Basics Right

Jhanvi Kapoor

What’s more travel-friendly than the classic combo of white tee and jeans? Jhanvi Kapoor has got it right and shows us how it never fails, especially while you are on the go.

She styles the white tee with quirky striped jeans that feature big pockets in the front. Jhanvi adds a little colour to the ensemble with the strap of her Fendi shoulder bag. The easy look is complete with nude sandals and reflective sunnies. With minimal makeup on and her hair set loose, she looks effortlessly chic. We’re all in for such simple yet uber-cool basics.

