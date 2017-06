Karan Wahi

Television’s heartthrob Karan Wahi turned a year older yesterday. Happy belated birthday, Karan! The actor is currently in Spain shooting for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, and though he’s away from home, we’re sure he’s partying it up with his friends there.

His girlfriend Jinita Sheth took to Instagram to wish her love a happy birthday with this super cute photo.

@imkaranwahi you literally chewed my brains off by humming this track! I had to do this 🙋🏻#TakeOne #BirthdayBoy | (YEAAHHH! you can laugh your ass out Jack) #NeedDrama 🙋🏻🙋🏻🙋🏻🙆🏻🦁 A post shared by J E N (@jinitasheth) on Jun 9, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Aww! We’re loving this PDA.