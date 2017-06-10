Katrina Kaif’s Fetching Floral Dress Is Our Sunday Brunch Outfit Inspo

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day with her dashing smile and her spot on style at her recent appearance. For the song launch of her upcoming movie Jagga Jasoos, she looked pretty donning a little floral dress.

The floral print kept the fresh-as-a-daisy vibes going, but we essentially liked the styling of the whole look. She went for nude ankle-strap sandals and added hoop earrings to amp up the fun. Her beauty look was simple with neutral makeup on and the one-side pinned hair with the rest of her wavy mane let loose was just dreamlike.

Isn’t the look just perfect for a Sunday brunch out with your friends? Add on a sling bag, and you are good to go. Check out this floral dress and go for the similar style the next time you head out: