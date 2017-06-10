Katrina Kaif’s Fetching Floral Dress Is Our Sunday Brunch Outfit Inspo

Rashmi Bhosale Jun . 10 . 2017
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day with her dashing smile and her spot on style at her recent appearance. For the song launch of her upcoming movie Jagga Jasoos, she looked pretty donning a little floral dress.

Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif

The floral print kept the fresh-as-a-daisy vibes going, but we essentially liked the styling of the whole look. She went for nude ankle-strap sandals and added hoop earrings to amp up the fun. Her beauty look was simple with neutral makeup on and the one-side pinned hair with the rest of her wavy mane let loose was just dreamlike.

Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif

Isn’t the look just perfect for a Sunday brunch out with your friends? Add on a sling bag, and you are good to go. Check out this floral dress and go for the similar style the next time you head out:

0
TAGS
celebrity fashion celebrity style Floral Floral Dresses Katrina Kaif
Related Stories
celebrity fashion
Jun . 9 . 2017Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A True Girl Boss In This Pantsuit
Jun . 9 . 2017Parineeti Chopra’s Layering Game Is On Point
Jun . 9 . 2017Gauahar Khan’s Travel Style Is Every Lazy Girl’s Inspo
Jun . 9 . 2017Kriti Sanon Wears The Most Unique Jeans We’ve Ever Seen
Jun . 9 . 2017Why You’ll Fall In Love With Deepika Padukone’s Lace-up Boots
Jun . 8 . 20173 Things We Absolutely Love About Jacqueline Fernandez’s Airport Look
celebrity style
Jun . 9 . 2017Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A True Girl Boss In This Pantsuit
Jun . 9 . 2017Parineeti Chopra’s Layering Game Is On Point
Jun . 9 . 2017Gauahar Khan’s Travel Style Is Every Lazy Girl’s Inspo
Jun . 9 . 2017Kriti Sanon Wears The Most Unique Jeans We’ve Ever Seen
Jun . 9 . 2017Why You’ll Fall In Love With Deepika Padukone’s Lace-up Boots
Jun . 8 . 20173 Things We Absolutely Love About Jacqueline Fernandez’s Airport Look
COMMENTS
More Fashion
Kangana Ranaut

Fashion

Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A True Girl Boss In This Pantsuit
Jun . 9 . 2017
23
Parineeti Chopra

Fashion

Parineeti Chopra's Layering Game Is On Point
Jun . 9 . 2017
28
Gauahar Khan

Fashion

Gauahar Khan's Travel Style Is Every Lazy Girl's Inspo
Jun . 9 . 2017
19
Kriti Sanon

Fashion

Kriti Sanon Wears The Most Unique Jeans We've Ever Seen
Jun . 9 . 2017
222

Fashion

Why You'll Fall In Love With Deepika Padukone's Lace-up Boots
Jun . 9 . 2017
22
Lakme Fashion Week Model Hunt 2017

Fashion

Here's Your Chance To Be A Lakme Fashion Week Model
Jun . 9 . 2017
2
Sushant Singh Rajput in John Varvatos and Ylati Footwear during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)

Fashion

We Don’t Want Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta Promotions To End
Jun . 8 . 2017
12
Jacqueline Fernandez

Fashion

3 Things We Absolutely Love About Jacqueline Fernandez's Airport Look
Jun . 8 . 2017
50
Rani Mukherjee

Fashion

Rani Mukherjee's Overall's Are A Must-Have
Jun . 8 . 2017
78
Priyanka Chopra

Fashion

Priyanka Chopra Replaces The LBD With A Long Black Jumpsuit
Jun . 8 . 2017
55
Dimple Kapadia

Fashion

Dimple Kapadia Is The Perfect Muse To Designers Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
Jun . 8 . 2017
3
Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion

Sonakshi Sinha Throws Some Lavender Love Our Way
Jun . 7 . 2017
3
VIEW MORE