Photo: Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled For Allegedly Getting A Nose Job

Divya Rao Jun . 10 . 2017
Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly Bollywood’s most successful actress. Everything she touches, turns to gold. Her Hollywood debut Baywatch has been received very well, and PC has signed not just one Hollywood film but two of them! She’s currently back in Mumbai to enjoy some home-time, but before her flight took off, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram.

Is it ok to be super excited about heading home?! 🙏🏼😁😝👊🏼#mumbaikar

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Soon after she posted this, people went nuts saying she’s gotten a nose job done because something looks wrong there. We’re pretty sure it’s probably just the angle of the photo, but as you know, the Internet can be savage. People accused her of “fixing her nose”, which honestly even if she did, I don’t understand why its such a big problem – it’s her body!

PS – If you’re wondering how PC deals with these rumours, she spoke about it on a chat show. Check it out.

