Priyanka Chopra Posts A Heartbreaking Message On Her Dad’s Fourth Death Anniversary

Swagata Dam Jun . 10 . 2017
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

The loss of a loved one leaves a void that can never be filled. A doting daughter to her father, Late Ashok Chopra, Priyanka Chopra still mentions him during various interviews every now and then. After all, she will always be her ‘Daddy’s li’l girl’ – just like her tattoo suggests. On the occasion of her dad’s fourth death anniversary, her loved ones sent her their wishes, to which she replied:

We are sure wherever your father is, he is super proud of you, PeeCee. And so are we! More strength to you.

