Priyanka Chopra Posts A Heartbreaking Message On Her Dad’s Fourth Death Anniversary

The loss of a loved one leaves a void that can never be filled. A doting daughter to her father, Late Ashok Chopra, Priyanka Chopra still mentions him during various interviews every now and then. After all, she will always be her ‘Daddy’s li’l girl’ – just like her tattoo suggests. On the occasion of her dad’s fourth death anniversary, her loved ones sent her their wishes, to which she replied:

Thank u to all for your wishes. 4 years today. Some things will always hurt. https://t.co/DNcomLhL7w — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 10, 2017

We are sure wherever your father is, he is super proud of you, PeeCee. And so are we! More strength to you.