Shah Rukh Khan’s Hilarious Reply To This Girl Proves He’s The King Of Wits

Imtiaz Ali‘s untitled next featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma finally has a name. It has been titled When Harry Met Sejal and that hasn’t gone down too well with many. Some are even saying that it should get the award of the ‘worst Bollywood film title’ of all times. Naturally, SRK is being trolled by a lot of these unhappy fans. One girl named Sejal had a different complaint. Here’s what she tweeted.

@iamsrk thanks for turning me into a meme. — Sejal Badala (@badala_sejal) June 10, 2017

Now, check out the witty actor’s super hilarious response:

I am so sorry Sejal Badala. Hope u like my next film title better..it’s called “Badala oops Badle ki Aag” https://t.co/7cX23EaSH8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 10, 2017

