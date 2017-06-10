Shah Rukh Khan’s Hilarious Reply To This Girl Proves He’s The King Of Wits

Swagata Dam Jun . 10 . 2017
Shah Rukh khan (Source: Tumblr)

Imtiaz Ali‘s untitled next featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma finally has a name. It has been titled When Harry Met Sejal and that hasn’t gone down too well with many. Some are even saying that it should get the award of the ‘worst Bollywood film title’ of all times. Naturally, SRK is being trolled by a lot of these unhappy fans. One girl named Sejal had a different complaint. Here’s what she tweeted.

Now, check out the witty actor’s super hilarious response:

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

0
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

This Bollywood Actress Is Making Her Comeback Through A Web Series
Jun . 10 . 2017
3

Bollywood

Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Are Finally Starring In A Movie Together
Jun . 10 . 2017
9
Rani Mukherjee

Bollywood

UNSEEN PHOTOS: Rani Mukerji Spotted With Her Daughter Adira Chopra
Jun . 10 . 2017
8
Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood

Photo: Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled For Allegedly Getting A Nose Job
Jun . 10 . 2017
21
Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood

You Have To See How Sonam Kapoor Celebrated Her Birthday
Jun . 10 . 2017
7

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif Reacts To Fatima Sana Shaikh's Swimsuit Controversy
Jun . 9 . 2017
26

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif Just Shared This Cute Selfie With Ranbir Kapoor & Anurag Basu
Jun . 9 . 2017
9
Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi

Bollywood

Oooh! Guess What Vivek Oberoi Wants To Steal From Salman Khan?
Jun . 9 . 2017
14

Bollywood

Photos: Alia Bhatt Was Spotted Outside A Salon And She Looks Cute As A Button
Jun . 9 . 2017
56

Bollywood

New Photo: Taimur Ali Khan Is Pouting Just Like His Mom Kareena Kapoor Khan!
Jun . 9 . 2017
44
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Here's What Ranveer Singh Is Doing To Stay Close To Deepika Padukone!
Jun . 9 . 2017
16
Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Bollywood

Inside Photos: Shilpa Shetty's Birthday Celebrations
Jun . 9 . 2017
11
VIEW MORE