UNSEEN PHOTOS: Rani Mukerji Spotted With Her Daughter Adira Chopra

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra had their baby girl Adira a couple of years ago but the couple chose to not share pictures of her and kept her protected. So much, that we haven’t even caught a glimpse of her in the last two years, but that has now changed because the cutie was spotted with her mommy at the airport day before… and guess what? She looks just like Aditya Chopra!
How cute is she?