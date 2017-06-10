UNSEEN PHOTOS: Rani Mukerji Spotted With Her Daughter Adira Chopra

Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra had their baby girl Adira a couple of years ago but the couple chose to not share pictures of her and kept her protected. So much, that we haven’t even caught a glimpse of her in the last two years, but that has now changed because the cutie was spotted with her mommy at the airport day before… and guess what? She looks just like Aditya Chopra!

[NEW] Pictures of Adira finally!! Look how cute and adorable she is omg 😭👶🏽❤️ I just want to pinch her small little cheeks 🙈😍 A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✨👸🏻 Rani Mukerji 👸🏻✨ (@raniobsessed) on Jun 8, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

How cute is she?