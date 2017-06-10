You Have To See How Sonam Kapoor Celebrated Her Birthday

Divya Rao Jun . 10 . 2017
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood’s favourite fashionista and the ultimate firecracker Sonam Kapoor celebrated her birthday in Delhi with her closest ones. Her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja shared super cute videos of them playing mini golf on the eve of her birthday…. and now, her sister Rhea Kapoor shared this super special video from Sonam’s birthday dinner. We couldn’t stop smiling while watching this and we’re sure you won’t be able to either!

Here goes…

Uff! So special.

We’re now sure she had a lovely birthday!

