The Trailer Of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Is Here & It’s Absolutely Epic!

Divya Rao Jun . 11 . 2017
Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar

GUYS GUYS GUYS! The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! The trailer of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is out and it doesn’t disappoint. Akshay Kumar is in his element and is totally killing it, while Bhumi Pednekar proves that she’s got a load of acting prowess in her.

Here, check it out for yourself!

Toilet Ek Prem Katha Official Trailer | 11 Aug 2017

A love that started a revolution! Watch the Toilet – Ek Prem Katha trailer, featuring Akshay Kumar & Bhumi Pednekar 🚽 #Bollywood #AkshayKumar #ToiletEkPremKatha

MissMalini 发布于 2017年6月11日

Thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

