10 Iconic Things That Happened In Bollywood 10 Years Ago

It’s been 10 years since 2007. 10 years since we saw Katrina Kaif finally show us her acting chops in Namaste London and Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan work their magic on-screen with Guru and off-screen with their fairytale wedding. Amitabh Bachchan and R. Balki‘s fruitful collaboration began with Cheeni Kam and Neil Nitin Mukesh made his debut with the glorious Johnny Gaddar.

In 2007, Bollywood also gave us laughably horrible films like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, an incomplete film which was released, called Cash and the Tusshar Kapoor & Emraan Hashmi starrer Good Boy Bad Boy. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. So here’s a mixed bag of all the iconic things that happened 10 years ago, which you should never forget about.

1) Himesh Reshammiya made his Bollywood debut

Aap Ka Suroor

And rickshawalas helped him escape prison from Germany (why not?)

2) While Madhuri Dixit made her Bollywood comeback

Aaja Nachle

It failed to create an impact at the box-office, but it was nice to see one of the biggest superstars of the ’90’s on the big screen again.

3) This little gem called Bheja Fry crept into our theaters and made the entire country laugh like never before

Bheja Fry

Never before this indie did we know that a film revolving around a living room and two characters could be so funny.

4) Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag.

Just the worst.

5) Shah Rukh Khan gave us this movie called Chak De! India, NBD.

Chak De! India

Just the best.

6) And made Sanjay Leela Bhansali regret competing with him when he released Saawariya along with Om Shanti Om

Saawariya and Om Shanti Om

SLB did get his revenge when he released Bajirao Mastani along with SRK’s Dilwale in 2015. Bajirao eventually did better than Dilwale though the latter took a better opening.

7) 2007 also had Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor making their Bollywood debuts

Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

If Bollywood is prom, 2007 had the best King and Queen(s)

8) Aamir Khan made his directorial debut and made grown people sob their hearts out

I still cry when I listen to Maa.

9) We tried doing a Love Actually but it resulted in the disastrous Salaam-E-Ishq (saving grace: brilliant songs)

What were Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and Akshaye Khanna thinking? More importantly, what was Nikhil Advani thinking? He had made Kal Ho Naa Ho before giving us this. The songs were 👌though!

10) And finally, 2007 was probably the last time Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor played an on-screen couple.

Jab We Met Movie Poster

Geet and Aditya forever 💓

Special mention, we also got Manjulika.

Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Fun times.