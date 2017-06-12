10 Iconic Things That Happened In Bollywood 10 Years Ago

Shreemi Verma Jun . 12 . 2017

It’s been 10 years since 2007. 10 years since we saw Katrina Kaif finally show us her acting chops in Namaste London and Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan work their magic on-screen with Guru and off-screen with their fairytale wedding. Amitabh Bachchan and R. Balki‘s fruitful collaboration began with Cheeni Kam and Neil Nitin Mukesh made his debut with the glorious Johnny Gaddar.

In 2007, Bollywood also gave us laughably horrible films like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, an incomplete film which was released, called Cash and the Tusshar Kapoor & Emraan Hashmi starrer Good Boy Bad Boy. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. So here’s a mixed bag of all the iconic things that happened 10 years ago, which you should never forget about.

1) Himesh Reshammiya made his Bollywood debut

Aap Ka Suroor
Aap Ka Suroor

And rickshawalas helped him escape prison from Germany (why not?)

2) While Madhuri Dixit made her Bollywood comeback

Madhuri Dixit
Aaja Nachle

It failed to create an impact at the box-office, but it was nice to see one of the biggest superstars of the ’90’s on the big screen again.

3) This little gem called Bheja Fry crept into our theaters and made the entire country laugh like never before

Bheja Fry
Bheja Fry

Never before this indie did we know that a film revolving around a living room and two characters could be so funny.

4) Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag.

RGV

Just the worst.

5) Shah Rukh Khan gave us this movie called Chak De! India, NBD.

Chak De! India
Chak De! India

Just the best.

6) And made Sanjay Leela Bhansali regret competing with him when he released Saawariya along with Om Shanti Om

Saawariya and Om Shanti Om
Saawariya and Om Shanti Om

SLB did get his revenge when he released Bajirao Mastani along with SRK’s Dilwale in 2015. Bajirao eventually did better than Dilwale though the latter took a better opening.

7) 2007 also had Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor making their Bollywood debuts

Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone
Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

If Bollywood is prom, 2007 had the best King and Queen(s)

8) Aamir Khan made his directorial debut and made grown people sob their hearts out

I still cry when I listen to Maa.

9) We tried doing a Love Actually but it resulted in the disastrous Salaam-E-Ishq (saving grace: brilliant songs)

What were Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and Akshaye Khanna thinking? More importantly, what was Nikhil Advani thinking? He had made Kal Ho Naa Ho before giving us this. The songs were 👌though!

10) And finally, 2007 was probably the last time Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor played an on-screen couple.

Jab We Met Movie Poster
Jab We Met Movie Poster

Geet and Aditya forever 💓

Special mention, we also got Manjulika.

Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Fun times.

9
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Ranbir Kapoor Shah Rukh Khan
Related Stories
Deepika Padukone

Fashion

Why You'll Fall In Love With Deepika Padukone's Lace-up Boots
Jun . 9 . 2017
35
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Here's What Ranveer Singh Is Doing To Stay Close To Deepika Padukone!
Jun . 9 . 2017
21

Bollywood

Video: When Ranveer Singh Got Annoyed With A Fan For Taking Deepika's Name
Jun . 8 . 2017
31

Bollywood

Imtiaz Ali Just Shared These Super Cute Throwback Photos Of Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone
Jun . 6 . 2017
16

Bollywood

Aww! Here's What Deepika Padukone Commented On Ranveer Singh's Instagram Post
Jun . 6 . 2017
52
Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone Has The Sweetest Reaction To Shahid Kapoor's Daughter Misha
Jun . 5 . 2017
58
Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood

WATCH: Katrina Kaif Just Shared This BTS Video Of Dance Rehearsals With Ranbir Kapoor
Jun . 12 . 2017
4

Bollywood

Here's Why Ranbir Kapoor Will Not Have An Arranged Marriage
Jun . 12 . 2017
5

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor Breaks His Silence On Not Promoting Jagga Jasoos With Katrina Kaif
Jun . 9 . 2017
14

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif Just Shared This Cute Selfie With Ranbir Kapoor & Anurag Basu
Jun . 9 . 2017
11

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif Has A Hilarious Response To Ranbir Kapoor Taking The Credit For Her Amazing Dance Moves
Jun . 9 . 2017
16
Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jaasoos

Bollywood

Video: Katrina Kaif Takes A Dig At Ranbir Kapoor
Jun . 7 . 2017
29
Shah Rukh Khan
Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood

"I Have A Strange Relationship With Anushka Sharma" - Shah Rukh Khan
Jun . 12 . 2017
45

Bollywood

Imtiaz Ali's Next Starring Shah Rukh Khan & Anushka Sharma Finally Has A Title!
Jun . 9 . 2017
24

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan Just Shared The Cutest Photo Of AbRam And Him
Jun . 7 . 2017
20
Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood

Video: After A Prank Goes Wrong, Shah Rukh Khan Almost Beat Up This Reporter
Jun . 5 . 2017
72

Bollywood

Here's What Salman Khan Said About Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo In Tubelight
Jun . 3 . 2017
10
Farah Khan

Bollywood

Farah Khan Shared The Cutest Throwback Photo With Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar
May . 30 . 2017
10
COMMENTS
More Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood

Here's How Sonam Kapoor Responded To Amitabh Bachchan's Angry Tweet
Jun . 12 . 2017
8

Bollywood

Trailer: Here's A Treat For All Bollywood Music Lovers
Jun . 12 . 2017
1
Amitabh Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Didn't Respond To Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Message & Here's How He Reacted!
Jun . 12 . 2017
46

Bollywood

Here's What Happened When A Fan Snuck Into Salman Khan's Building
Jun . 12 . 2017
9

Bollywood

Here's Where Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Taking Baby Taimur For Their Next Holiday
Jun . 12 . 2017
30

Bollywood

Guess Who: This Bollywood Hottie Is Chilling By The Pool
Jun . 12 . 2017
5
Twinkle Khanna and Nitara

Bollywood

Here's The Cutest Photo Of Twinkle Khanna And Her Daughter Nitara
Jun . 12 . 2017
29
Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood

"I Have A Strange Relationship With Anushka Sharma" - Shah Rukh Khan
Jun . 12 . 2017
45

Bollywood

PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan's OOTD Is Perfect For A Casual Sunday Evening!
Jun . 12 . 2017
7

Bollywood

PHOTOS: Sridevi & Her Daughters Looked Stunning As They Stepped Out For Dinner Last Night
Jun . 12 . 2017
12

Bollywood

Here's Why Ranbir Kapoor Will Not Have An Arranged Marriage
Jun . 12 . 2017
5

Bollywood

The Trailer Of Toilet - Ek Prem Katha Is Here & It's Absolutely Epic!
Jun . 11 . 2017
16
VIEW MORE