Aww! Virat Kohli Has The Sweetest Things To Say About Anushka Sharma

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 12 . 2017
I cannot stress enough on how much I love seeing Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma. They are both such cool individuals with rocking careers – and on top of it all they are good-looking – it just makes me too happy to see them together!

Lately, they have also been slightly more open about their relationship, with Virat posting adorable selfies, changing his profile picture and other cute things. Now, in an interview to Star Sports, Virat revealed how Anushka was always present during the most pivotal moments of his Cricket career.

Awwwwwww!

Check out this video of Virat talking about Anushka’s significant presence in his life:

