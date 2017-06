Athiya Shetty

After a promising debut in Hero, Athiya Shetty will now be seen in Mubarakan alongside Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz. The actress has just wrapped up shooting for the film and we’re guessing she took some time off because she shared this photo of her chilling in the pool.

Check it out.

Solace 🌀 A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Jun 10, 2017 at 6:24am PDT

Peaceful!