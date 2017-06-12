Here’s Where Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Taking Baby Taimur For Their Next Holiday

Kareena Kapoor with Taimur Ali Khan

It’s no secret that London is the favourite holiday destination of many of our Bollywood stars. From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt – several B-towners often head to the British capital for their holiday. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who also happens to love London, is soon going to head there for a brand shoot.

And according to the popular tabloid Mid-Day, it’s going to be a long workation for the actress so she’s planning on taking baby Taimur Ali Khan along. Yay. We cannot wait to see adorable photos from this mother-son duo’s London vacay. And who knows? Perhaps even Saif Ali Khan will join them too!