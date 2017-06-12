Here’s Where Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Taking Baby Taimur For Their Next Holiday

Swagata Dam Jun . 12 . 2017
Kareena Kapoor with Taimur Ali Khan

It’s no secret that London is the favourite holiday destination of many of our Bollywood stars. From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt – several B-towners often head to the British capital for their holiday. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who also happens to love London, is soon going to head there for a brand shoot.

And according to the popular tabloid Mid-Day, it’s going to be a long workation for the actress so she’s planning on taking baby Taimur Ali Khan along. Yay. We cannot wait to see adorable photos from this mother-son duo’s London vacay. And who knows? Perhaps even Saif Ali Khan will join them too!

TAGS
Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan Taimur Ali Khan
