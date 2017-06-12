Kangana Ranaut Makes Pleated Pants A Thing

Blush pink and pearls. #kanganaranaut in @osmanstudio for interviews today. #chic #suchalady #statesque #stunner #instastyle A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Jun 10, 2017 at 11:59pm PDT

Trust Kangana Ranaut to wear something different and make us fall in love with her all over again. The gorgeous girl wears a powder pink ensemble from Osman with a pair of nude heels. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel puts this yet another effortlessly, stylish look together. Notice how the outfit features pants with pleats on one side? We’re almost 99% sure this is going to be the next big style that upgrades your usual palazzo pants.

What do you guys think about these pants?

Upgrade your usual pants with this one, which we have specially picked out for you!