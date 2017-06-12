Malaika Arora Sports The Perfect Brunch Outfit

Rashmi Bhosale Jun . 12 . 2017
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora‘s OOTDs are always our fashion inspiration because of her effortlessly chic style. We recently spotted her enjoying lunch with her family in a bright-yellow dress that immediately garnered attention.

Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora

She wore an easy-breezy dress that just screamed happy sunshine and hence was perfect for a cloudy day. The lacy number was in cold-shoulder style and had a comfy loose fit. She kept the styling simple with a beige clutch that matched her manicure, reflective sunnies and flip-flops. The top knot hair and natural beauty look added to those easy vibes.

Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora

We loved the comfort of the get-up. Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe with this dress:

4
TAGS
celebrity fashion Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Malaika Arora
Related Stories
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora

Fashion

Malaika Arora Shows Us How To Style Summer's Coveted White Dress
May . 30 . 2017
69

Bollywood

Check Out This Photo Of Sara Ali Khan Working Out With Malaika Arora Khan!
May . 29 . 2017
45

Bollywood

Just Some Photos Of Malaika Arora Looking Gorgeous At The Spa
May . 15 . 2017
16

Bollywood

Malaika Arora And Arbaaz Khan Are Now Officially Divorced
May . 12 . 2017
39

Bollywood

Malaika Arora Has The Perfect Reply To A Journalist Who Asked Her About Arjun Kapoor
May . 6 . 2017
537
Shades | Image Source: Instagram- @priyankachopra

Fashion

These Supercool Shades Are All The Rave
Apr . 29 . 2017
15
COMMENTS
More Fashion
Sonam Kapoor

Fashion

Sonam Kapoor's Sporting A New Fashion Trend We Might See Everywhere
Jun . 12 . 2017
4
8 Must-Have Essentials For Monsoon Season

Fashion

8 Must-Have Essentials For Monsoon Season
Jun . 10 . 2017
5
Jhanvi Kapoor

Fashion

Jhanvi Kapoor's Chic Airport Style Is All About Getting The Basics Right
Jun . 10 . 2017
75

Fashion

Katrina Kaif's Fetching Floral Dress Is Our Sunday Brunch Outfit Inspo
Jun . 10 . 2017
63
Ask MissMalini

Fashion

What's The Easiest Way To Style A White Tee?
Jun . 10 . 2017
1
Kangana Ranaut

Fashion

Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A True Girl Boss In This Pantsuit
Jun . 9 . 2017
35
Parineeti Chopra

Fashion

Parineeti Chopra's Layering Game Is On Point
Jun . 9 . 2017
30
Gauahar Khan

Fashion

Gauahar Khan's Travel Style Is Every Lazy Girl's Inspo
Jun . 9 . 2017
25
Kriti Sanon

Fashion

Kriti Sanon Wears The Most Unique Jeans We've Ever Seen
Jun . 9 . 2017
253

Fashion

Why You'll Fall In Love With Deepika Padukone's Lace-up Boots
Jun . 9 . 2017
35
Lakme Fashion Week Model Hunt 2017

Fashion

Here's Your Chance To Be A Lakme Fashion Week Model
Jun . 9 . 2017
3
Sushant Singh Rajput in John Varvatos and Ylati Footwear during Raabta promotions (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)

Fashion

We Don’t Want Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta Promotions To End
Jun . 8 . 2017
13
VIEW MORE