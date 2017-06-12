Malaika Arora Sports The Perfect Brunch Outfit

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora‘s OOTDs are always our fashion inspiration because of her effortlessly chic style. We recently spotted her enjoying lunch with her family in a bright-yellow dress that immediately garnered attention.

She wore an easy-breezy dress that just screamed happy sunshine and hence was perfect for a cloudy day. The lacy number was in cold-shoulder style and had a comfy loose fit. She kept the styling simple with a beige clutch that matched her manicure, reflective sunnies and flip-flops. The top knot hair and natural beauty look added to those easy vibes.

We loved the comfort of the get-up. Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe with this dress: