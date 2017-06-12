Netflix India Is Shutting Down Haters Of Aditi Mittal In The Best Way Ever

Shreemi Verma Jun . 12 . 2017
Aditi Mittal
Aditi Mittal

In 2017, Amazon India signed up 14 male comedians for their stand-up specials, the decision, while a big deal for Indian comedians, was criticized as not one of the talents signed were women. But Netflix India changed the trend by announcing that they’re releasing Aditi Mittal‘s special Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say, on Netflix on July 18.

And while many people appreciated this news –

There were some who thought Netflix did this as a ‘token’ gesture because of Aditi’s gender. Netflix India shut shit down –

Congratulations Aditi, you deserve all of this and much more!

6
TAGS
Aditi Mittal Netflix India
Related Stories
Aditi Mittal

Lifestyle

Comedian Aditi Mittal Has The Most Important Thing To Say About Feminism
Jul . 18 . 2016
0
Aditi Mittal and Kalki

Lifestyle

7 Things Women Should DEFINITELY Do On Their Period!
Jan . 18 . 2016
0

Lifestyle

Comedian Aditi Mittal's Epic Rant On Fairness Creams Is Something You Should Definitely Read!
Jul . 31 . 2015
0
#NCPACheerFest

Lifestyle

Who Tweeted What? Indian Comics Decode Funny Bollywood Tweets!
Jun . 14 . 2014
0
Fridays with MissMalini

Lifestyle

WATCH NOW: India's Funniest Stand-Up Comics On Fridays With MissMalini
Jun . 13 . 2014
0
Men Are From Bars

Lifestyle

This V-Day, Men Are From Bars
Feb . 6 . 2014
0
Netflix India
Andaz Apna Apna

Bollywood

#ThrowbackThursday: Bring Back The '90's With Netflix India!
Mar . 31 . 2016
0
COMMENTS
More Lifestyle
Akasa Singh | Image Source: Sony Music India

Lifestyle

Akasa Singh Mashes The Two Biggest Songs Of The Year
Jun . 5 . 2017
12
The Berklee Indian Ensemble

Lifestyle

We're Hooked To The Latest Release By The Berklee Indian Ensemble
Jun . 2 . 2017
16
Sleeping Beauty

Lifestyle

The Sexual Undertones Of Sleeping Beauty Have Spawned Off Quite A Bit Of Erotica
May . 29 . 2017
106
MissMalini

Lifestyle

5 Things I Loved About Flying Air France To Cannes!
May . 29 . 2017
16

Lifestyle

Get An Exclusive #FirstListen Of Linkin Park's Upcoming Album
May . 18 . 2017
0

Lifestyle

The Poster Boys Of Hindi Indie We're Crushing On
May . 17 . 2017
6

Lifestyle

6 Perfect Outfits To Slay The Day On Your Next Cruise!
May . 16 . 2017
5

Lifestyle

Introducing Mumbai's Newest Band On The Block: ONEmpire
May . 15 . 2017
10
Malini and Manjula Agarwal

Lifestyle

9 Mothers Reveal Some Truly Amazing Things They've Learnt From Their Children!
May . 14 . 2017
70

Lifestyle

Photos: Durjoy Datta And His Wife Avantika's Babymoon In Bali
May . 13 . 2017
32

Lifestyle

A Chance Encounter On Instagram
May . 12 . 2017
11

Lifestyle

11 Women Reveal What Their Current Relationship Is With The Person They First Kissed
May . 9 . 2017
89
VIEW MORE