Netflix India Is Shutting Down Haters Of Aditi Mittal In The Best Way Ever

In 2017, Amazon India signed up 14 male comedians for their stand-up specials, the decision, while a big deal for Indian comedians, was criticized as not one of the talents signed were women. But Netflix India changed the trend by announcing that they’re releasing Aditi Mittal‘s special Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say, on Netflix on July 18.
That’s right! @awryaditi is coming soon to Netflix with “Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say”. pic.twitter.com/qh3QzhNJSg
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 12, 2017
And while many people appreciated this news –
Netflix has confirmed that it’s doing a stand-up special with Aditi Mittal.
Comedy gender scorecard:
Netflix India: 1:1
Amazon: 14:0
— Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) June 12, 2017
Amazon – we have 12 comics. All men.
Netflix – we have one. Aditi Mittal show.#FTW
— सात्विक स्नोब (@NotSoSnob) June 12, 2017
And this is why I love @NetflixIndia. Can’t wait to see what Aditi Mittal has to say. #standup #netflixindia #beforbeauty https://t.co/oBf5qJXaSr
— beforbeauty (@manavisiddhanti) June 12, 2017
Might sign up for Netflix after they signed up Aditi Mittal. Great going!
— Rajesh K Sharma (@rajeshksharma) June 12, 2017
Aaannnddd Netflix has managed to do what Amazon couldn’t, for whatever reasons. Congrats, @awryaditi. pic.twitter.com/b9xgIK1iAW
— Suprateek Chatterjee (@SupraMario) June 12, 2017
There were some who thought Netflix did this as a ‘token’ gesture because of Aditi’s gender. Netflix India shut shit down –
Because we like dropping it like it’s hot.
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 12, 2017
Hum sach mein kaafi feminist liberal hai. We love all good comedy! Stay tuned for July 18th.
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 12, 2017
.@awryaditi is phenomenally talented. The only token gesture is if we manage to get a signed autograph from Dr. Mrs. Lutchuke.
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 12, 2017
Congratulations Aditi, you deserve all of this and much more!