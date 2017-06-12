Netflix India Is Shutting Down Haters Of Aditi Mittal In The Best Way Ever

Aditi Mittal

In 2017, Amazon India signed up 14 male comedians for their stand-up specials, the decision, while a big deal for Indian comedians, was criticized as not one of the talents signed were women. But Netflix India changed the trend by announcing that they’re releasing Aditi Mittal‘s special Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say, on Netflix on July 18.

That’s right! @awryaditi is coming soon to Netflix with “Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say”. pic.twitter.com/qh3QzhNJSg — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 12, 2017

And while many people appreciated this news –

Netflix has confirmed that it’s doing a stand-up special with Aditi Mittal. Comedy gender scorecard: Netflix India: 1:1

Amazon: 14:0 — Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) June 12, 2017

Amazon – we have 12 comics. All men.

Netflix – we have one. Aditi Mittal show.#FTW — सात्विक स्नोब (@NotSoSnob) June 12, 2017

Might sign up for Netflix after they signed up Aditi Mittal. Great going! — Rajesh K Sharma (@rajeshksharma) June 12, 2017

Aaannnddd Netflix has managed to do what Amazon couldn’t, for whatever reasons. Congrats, @awryaditi. pic.twitter.com/b9xgIK1iAW — Suprateek Chatterjee (@SupraMario) June 12, 2017

There were some who thought Netflix did this as a ‘token’ gesture because of Aditi’s gender. Netflix India shut shit down –

Because we like dropping it like it’s hot. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 12, 2017

Hum sach mein kaafi feminist liberal hai. We love all good comedy! Stay tuned for July 18th. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 12, 2017

.@awryaditi is phenomenally talented. The only token gesture is if we manage to get a signed autograph from Dr. Mrs. Lutchuke. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 12, 2017

Congratulations Aditi, you deserve all of this and much more!