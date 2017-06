Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 32nd birthday some days ago and most of Bollywood wished her on social media. Sonam liked and replied to all the wishes sent to her, except one. Amitabh Bachchan‘s text message. Here’s what he had to say to her when she replied to Suniel Shetty‘s message (and not his).

… and what about ME .. this is Amitabh Bachchan my dear .. i sent you an sms on your birthday and you never replied ..aaarrrgghh !!😡 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 12, 2017

He’s best.