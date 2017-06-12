The Only Makeup Kit You Need To Take On Vacation

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Ladies, say hello to the reason why you will be screaming “TAKE ME ON VACATION” all day long.

Check out my Snapchat 😜 my newest collection #VacationEdition drops June 15th at 3pm pst … @kyliecosmetics KylieCosmetics.com thank you for all the love & constant support it really means the world to me xoxo A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

Whether poolside or walking around Venice Beach, Kylie Jenner‘s Vacation Edition has our hearts racing and mouths drooling. Here’s what it features:

The ‘Skinny Dip’ Face Duo Bronzer & Highlighter

Kylie Cosmetics Bronzer and Highlighter (Source: Snapchat)

The ‘Wet Set’ Palette: 4 Glowing Pressed Powders

Kylie Cosmetics Wet n Wild (Source: Snapchat)

4 Matte Liquid Lipsticks & 4 Velvet Liquid Lipsticks

Kylie Cosmetics Matte and Velvet (Source: Snapchat)

A Colourful Matte Liquid Lipstick in June Bug

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lipkit in June Bug (Source: Snapchat)

3 Ultra Glow Loose Highlighters

Kylie Cosmetics Loose Highlighters (Source: Snapchat)

Glitter Glosses in Glitz & Glamour

Kylie Cosmetics Glitter Glosses in Glitz and Glamour (Source: Snapchat)

The ‘Take Me On Vacation’ Eyeshadow Palette

Take Me On Vacation kyshadow palette #VacationEdition #June15 A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

The collection drops 15th June, and boy oh boy, are we excited!

Now all that’s left to do is book a ticket to the Bahamas!