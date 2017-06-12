The Only Makeup Kit You Need To Take On Vacation

Natasha Patel Jun . 12 . 2017

Ladies, say hello to the reason why you will be screaming “TAKE ME ON VACATION” all day long.

Whether poolside or walking around Venice Beach, Kylie Jenner‘s Vacation Edition has our hearts racing and mouths drooling. Here’s what it features:

The ‘Skinny Dip’ Face Duo Bronzer & Highlighter

Kylie Cosmetics Bronzer and Highlighter (Source: Snapchat)
The ‘Wet Set’ Palette: 4 Glowing Pressed Powders

Kylie Cosmetics Wet n Wild (Source: Snapchat)
4 Matte Liquid Lipsticks & 4 Velvet Liquid Lipsticks

Kylie Cosmetics Matte and Velvet (Source: Snapchat)
A Colourful Matte Liquid Lipstick in June Bug

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lipkit in June Bug (Source: Snapchat)
3 Ultra Glow Loose Highlighters

Kylie Cosmetics Loose Highlighters (Source: Snapchat)
Glitter Glosses in Glitz & Glamour

Kylie Cosmetics Glitter Glosses in Glitz and Glamour (Source: Snapchat)
The ‘Take Me On Vacation’ Eyeshadow Palette

Take Me On Vacation kyshadow palette #VacationEdition #June15

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

The collection drops 15th June, and boy oh boy, are we excited!

Now all that’s left to do is book a ticket to the Bahamas!

