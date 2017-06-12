The Only Makeup Kit You Need To Take On Vacation

Ladies, say hello to the reason why you will be screaming “TAKE ME ON VACATION” all day long.
Whether poolside or walking around Venice Beach, Kylie Jenner‘s Vacation Edition has our hearts racing and mouths drooling. Here’s what it features:
The ‘Skinny Dip’ Face Duo Bronzer & Highlighter
The ‘Wet Set’ Palette: 4 Glowing Pressed Powders
4 Matte Liquid Lipsticks & 4 Velvet Liquid Lipsticks
A Colourful Matte Liquid Lipstick in June Bug
3 Ultra Glow Loose Highlighters
Glitter Glosses in Glitz & Glamour
The ‘Take Me On Vacation’ Eyeshadow Palette
The collection drops 15th June, and boy oh boy, are we excited!
Now all that’s left to do is book a ticket to the Bahamas!