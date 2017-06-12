Trailer: Here’s A Treat For All Bollywood Music Lovers

Swagata Dam Jun . 12 . 2017

A riveting musical experience where 26 most celebrated singers experiment and perform the biggest chartbusters on stage, the T-series Mixtape promises to enthrall the entire nation into its magic once again exploring amalgamation of bollywood numbers.

It’s the first season and the audiences are in for a delight as 26 well known Bollywood singers will be seen performing recreations of the old songs in a contemporary style for their fans. The line-up this year includes musical geniuses such as Shaan,Neeti Mohan, Shreya GhoshalJubin NautiyalNeha KakkarAyushman KhuranaArmaan MalikAditi SinghHardy SanduShirley SetiaMohd Irfan and several others, who are ready to redefine your Thursdays and Mondays

Check out the trailer:

Isn’t this super cool? All the songs will be released on T-Series YouTube channel starting from 15 June.

