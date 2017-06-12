WATCH: Katrina Kaif Just Shared This BTS Video Of Dance Rehearsals With Ranbir Kapoor

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 12 . 2017
Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor make one gorgeous couple. We are super stoked to see them together in Jagga Jasoos – and contrary to popular rumours, they will be promoting the film together. Also, they are very cordial with each other and are putting up a great show for the best interest of their film. Kat just shared this BTS footage of dance rehearsal with her co-star, ahead of the film’s release.

You must check it out:

The competition is on . Take your pick . Note the humility of the person on the left and the triumphant expression of the person on the right …. 😅 #JustSaying #JaggaAndJughead

Katrina Kaif 发布于 2017年6月11日

3
