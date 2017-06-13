20 Photos Of Sara Ali Khan & Jhanvi Kapoor That Prove They’re Ready To Rock Bollywood

Swagata Dam Jun . 13 . 2017

Saif Ali Khan‘s daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor‘s next. And reports suggest that Sridevi‘s elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is also going to start her journey in Indian cinema soon with Dharma Productions’ Sairat remake. And both the girls have already managed to catch everyone’s fancy. It’s evident that each of them are paying extra attention to their sartorial choices and the two have been making the heads turn with their recent public appearances. Here are some of their most stunning latest pictures.

Sara Ali Khan

Sarah Ali Khan
Sarah Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar
Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar
Sarah Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan

Jhanvi Kapoor

Both of them are such stunners! Do you have a favourite?

