This Famous Couple Has Hired Baby Bouncers For Their Children

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

It’s currently raining babies everywhere, isn’t it? Amal Clooney and George Clooney became proud parents to twins – Ella and Alexander last week, and their family is overjoyed. Firstly, congratulations to them! We can’t image how cute their tiny tots are. :)

According to a report in Dailystar UK, the couple has hired baby bouncers for their one week old children. The want to do everything they can to protect their family and the first on that list was bodyguards for the twins. A source close to the family told them,

Fatherhood was a long time coming for George, so he’s not risking his brood coming to any harm. The baby bouncers are just the start.

And of course, they dote on their children and are going all out to pamper them!

He and Amal have really spoiled the twins. There’s been so much work done on the house ready for them.

Clooney has also reportedly spend £100,000 on motion sensors and lasers to safeguard his £12million worth mansion in Berkshire.