[email protected] A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

Esha Gupta is one sexy firecracker with the fittest body ever. She’s sporting the effortless combo of denim and crop top on her Instagram and we love it. As we see her flaunting her petite waist in this midriff baring crop top from FentyXPuma, we realize that it’s about time we hit the gym. Thanks for giving us the fitspo, Esha.

[email protected] A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

What do you guys think about this look?

Thank you @harshad.toast 💙.. 📸 @aliyashaik28 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

Want a sexy crop top like hers?