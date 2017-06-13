Here’s What PM Narendra Modi Said About Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 13 . 2017

Akshay Kumar‘s next film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Bhumi Pednekar has us counting days till the film’s release. The trailer promises a refreshing film, while sending out a strong message. What’s more – it’s mainstream and it has Akshay!

The film carries a strong message – that is community hygiene and the importance of toilets – albeit in a funny way. It even caught PM Narendra Modi‘s attention, who retweeted the film’s trailer:

And Akshay replied saying:

PM Modi is definitely going to catch this flick! What about you guys?!

