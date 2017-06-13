Here’s What PM Narendra Modi Said About Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Thank you for also making #ToiletEKPremKatha the Highest Viewed Bollywood Trailer On Facebook 🙌🏻 Happiness level 💯 @toiletthefilm @psbhumi A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Akshay Kumar‘s next film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Bhumi Pednekar has us counting days till the film’s release. The trailer promises a refreshing film, while sending out a strong message. What’s more – it’s mainstream and it has Akshay!

The film carries a strong message – that is community hygiene and the importance of toilets – albeit in a funny way. It even caught PM Narendra Modi‘s attention, who retweeted the film’s trailer:

Good effort to further the message of cleanliness. 125 crore Indians have to continue working together to create a Swachh Bharat. https://t.co/C0XKPpguW7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2017

And Akshay replied saying:

Thank you so much honourable Sir 🙏🏻 Hope we succeed in changing mindsets and truly making a difference. https://t.co/Tfi99tIckR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 12, 2017

PM Modi is definitely going to catch this flick! What about you guys?!