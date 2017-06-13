Here’s What PM Narendra Modi Said About Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Akshay Kumar‘s next film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Bhumi Pednekar has us counting days till the film’s release. The trailer promises a refreshing film, while sending out a strong message. What’s more – it’s mainstream and it has Akshay!
The film carries a strong message – that is community hygiene and the importance of toilets – albeit in a funny way. It even caught PM Narendra Modi‘s attention, who retweeted the film’s trailer:
Good effort to further the message of cleanliness. 125 crore Indians have to continue working together to create a Swachh Bharat. https://t.co/C0XKPpguW7
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2017
And Akshay replied saying:
Thank you so much honourable Sir 🙏🏻 Hope we succeed in changing mindsets and truly making a difference. https://t.co/Tfi99tIckR
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 12, 2017
PM Modi is definitely going to catch this flick! What about you guys?!