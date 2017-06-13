Here’s Why Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s Fans Are Accusing Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

With only 4 jodis left to compete in Nach Baliye 8 now, the race to finale is getting tougher. Apart from their dancing skills, the audience’s vote will take the contestants ahead in the competition. As all the jodis rate quite high on the popularity meter, it’s difficult to predict who will make it to the grand finale.

Now we all know that Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya enjoy extreme popularity as a couple – so much that they were brought together by their fans! However, lately some of #Divek’s fan pages on Instagram were reported and taken down. Divyanka alleged that her fan pages were falsely reported as soon as they started appealing for votes for the couple.

She tweeted:

My fan pages, manager's pages are being unnecessarily reported and taken down by a certain lot on Insta! False news being mailed to channel. — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) June 9, 2017

Fans started to promote us yesterday and biggest of fanpages on #insta are taken down! I'm pained for my fans..@facebook 4.5M are waiting! — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) June 9, 2017

According to certain reports, Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani‘s fans are behind this unseemly act. However, we think it’s quite unlikely as #MoNaya is a sweet couple and wouldn’t stoop so low for competition. Moreover, the entire Nach Baliye 8 fam gets along really well with each other.

We hope #DiVek’s fan clubs are restored well before the voting lines close – and all the couples get what they deserve, fair & square!